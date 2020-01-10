All about the countdown to US non-farm payrolls









The rest of the major currencies bloc are basically inactive as traders wait on US non-farm payrolls data to provide some direction to end the week. For some context, EUR/USD is only resting in a range less than 10 pips so far today.





Even if the US jobs report is not one that matters all too much currently, it is still a key risk event to be mindful about. As such, expect market participants to keep their focus on that amid the continued push higher in equities as we have seen from Wall St overnight.





0645 GMT - Switzerland December unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . An indication of labour market conditions in the Swiss economy, which has been keeping tight throughout 2019.





0730 GMT - Bank of France December industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . A minor gauge of economic sentiment towards the French economy. A minor data point.





0745 GMT - France November industrial, manufacturing production data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of factory activity in the French economy, not a major release by any means.







Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing fine as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a relatively slower start to the day with the aussie being the only notable mover - even then not by much - after stronger retail sales data.