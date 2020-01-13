UK November monthly GDP reading on the agenda to start the new week









Meanwhile, the pound is a little weaker as well after some comments - since the end of last week - by BOE policymakers that they may be leaning more towards a rate cut if economic conditions deteriorate further.





All eyes will be on the US-China Phase One trade deal signing in Washington this week, so expect market participants to keep the major focus on that amid other notable happenings during the course of the trading week.





Looking ahead today, we'll have UK November monthly GDP to kick things off for the pound this week. I wouldn't expect major moves today but keep in mind that economic data is returning back to focus for the pound amid the focus on the BOE.





As such, markets will be looking for any major clues on policymakers might react if we do see any significant change in data points - particularly inflation and the labour market.





0700 GMT - Germany December wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 January

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of trade conditions in the UK economy, which continues to be largely affected by Brexit uncertainty. A minor data point.





0930 GMT - UK November monthly GDP figures

0930 GMT - UK November industrial, manufacturing, construction output

Prior release can be found here . Barring any major surprises, I doubt the release here will produce any major moves in markets. The GDP figures should just reaffirm that the UK economy remains near stagnant in November, pointing towards a possible economic contraction in Q4 2019. That will pretty much confirm the current economic sentiment and instead, focus will turn towards inflation and labour market data later in the week to try and get a sense of how that may sway BOE policymakers on a rate cut.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're prepped for the new week.