Pretty much a near empty data docket in Europe this morning









Notably, USD/JPY is inching its way above the 110.00 handle and will be an interesting one to watch as US equities continue to post fresh record highs in the run up to the US-China trade deal signing, with earnings season on the horizon as well.





The overall mood remains much calmer on the day and with little economic data to work with in the European morning, expect markets to stick with the ebb and flow in the hours ahead.





1100 GMT - US December NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. A minor data point.







It's been a decent start to the day with some relative movement across major currencies but nothing too extravagant thus far.