Major currencies continue to stick with narrow ranges with record highs still seen in Wall St during overnight trading. USD/JPY is keeping above 110.00 around 110.20 as such but as mentioned, the trading range today still leaves a lot to be desired.





Looking ahead, UK retail sales data will be the key one to watch and a stronger figure is expected as the release today captures Black Friday sales.





0730 GMT - Switzerland December producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . Producer prices continue to stay rather weak and the threat is that it spills over towards consumer inflation down the road. The release today should reaffirm similar sentiment and that will continue to give the SNB a reason to keep negative rates firmly on the table.





0900 GMT - Eurozone November current account balance

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy. A minor data point at this juncture.





0930 GMT - UK December retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a rebound in retail sales but largely due to the fact that the December reading captures Black Friday sales. As such, you have to weigh this together with the November reading to get a more accurate sense of consumption activity towards the end of last year. If the reading isn't nearly as strong as expected, it could be hinting at added weakness still with the UK consumer in Q4 2019.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November construction output data

Prior release can be found here . A read of construction activity in the Eurozone, which has been a bit mixed - though reflects the general struggle in the region. Low-tier data.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final reading, it isn't expected to have much impact - if any - in markets unless the figures heavily deviate from initial estimates. As such, this isn't a major release and should just help to reaffirm a mild rebound in headline inflation (but core remains steady) in December.





1000 GMT - Italy December final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . This merely acts as an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone release that is scheduled for the same time.







Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. China data was the key release in Asia Pacific trading but it more or less met estimates (surprise, surprise) and that is keeping markets more calm on the day.