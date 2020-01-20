Little on the economic calendar to start the new week









Do be reminded that US markets are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Day, so expect trading conditions to be less enthusiastic amid the lack of direction and liquidity from Wall Street later on in the day.





Looking ahead, there is little on the European calendar to really shake things up. As such, keep the focus on the ebb and flow as well as key technical levels ahead of major central bank decisions (BOJ, BOC, ECB) and more important economic releases later this week.





0700 GMT - Germany December PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of inflation, although a lagging one considering that we already got consumer inflation data much earlier already.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 January

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







1100 GMT - Bundesbank releases its monthly report

The German central bank should reaffirm some hopeful words about the economy but also point out the continued pessimism in manufacturing/exports. Nothing too drastic is expected as they should stick with a similar language from last month





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!



