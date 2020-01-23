The ECB is back on the agenda today









This comes as Asian markets - stocks in particular - are also still largely gripped by the new coronavirus outbreak, with Wuhan effectively being quarantined at this point.





Meanwhile, other individual themes are also at play with the loonie slightly weaker after the more dovish tilt by the BOC yesterday. And the aussie is keeping higher after a beat in the jobs report earlier, casting doubts over a 4 February rate cut by the RBA.





Looking ahead, there isn't much in terms of releases to shake things up as the ECB policy decision is the only real item on the agenda in the European morning.





1245 GMT - ECB announces January monetary policy decision

The December decision can be found here . The key is to watch for any changes in the overall tone and language on inflation, although both are expected to remain unchanged. Recent economic developments may point to some recovery bias but I reckon that should be communicated by Lagarde instead of via the statement. As such, the decision/statement should be a non-event.





1330 GMT - ECB president Lagarde press conference

The thing to watch in Lagarde's remarks today is whether or not we will see a more optimistic tilt by the ECB in light of recent economic developments. There are some green shoots to be observed and it'll be interesting to see how much emphasis they put on that. Inflation pressures have also kept more steady towards the end of last year but I doubt Lagarde will be too quick to overstep on that front. But just be mindful of some acknowledgement of improvement in the economy as that may be interpreted as a more hawkish tilt. That said, in the big picture, the ECB is still not close to removing stimulus at this stage.







