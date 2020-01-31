A packed calendar day but focus should stay on Eurozone inflation data









Things are keeping more steady now as traders and investors are starting to get accustomed to coronavirus concerns but ahead of the weekend, just be mindful.





Remember, there's still some element of uncertainty with regards to the situation (albeit less so than last week) so leaving risk trades into the weekend break may be something that some quarters of the market will be looking to avoid.





Looking ahead today, there's going to be a heavy data slew in Europe but none of which - individually - should be too impactful but just be mindful of the collective sentiment when you put all the data (inflation and growth) together.





0630 GMT - France Q4 preliminary GDP

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for the French economy to grow modestly but nothing too outstanding, similar to previous quarters. For growth figures today, barring any major beats/misses, they shouldn't have much impact on markets.





0700 GMT - Germany December retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to slow down a little after the holiday season boost in November but this should still reaffirm solid domestic consumption in the German economy seen last year.





0730 GMT - Switzerland December retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumption activity in the Swiss economy, a minor data point.





0745 GMT - France December consumer spending data

Prior release can be found here . The data here measures consumption activity in the French economy but it will be captured already in the Q4 GDP report earlier, so the release here doesn't really matter all too much.





0745 GMT - France January preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like Germany yesterday, headline annual inflation is expected to show a mild improvement as price pressures keep more steady on the back of higher energy prices.





0800 GMT - Spain Q4 preliminary GDP

Prior release can be found here . The Spanish economy is expected to hold up decently towards the end of last year, reaffirming that not all euro area periphery nations are a drag to the region. *looking at you, Italy*





0800 GMT - Spain January preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . This should reaffirm similar sentiment as seen by the French readings seen earlier in the day.





0900 GMT - Italy Q4 preliminary GDP



Prior release can be found here . Italian growth is expected to show near stagnation again as the economy continues to struggle amid ongoing political uncertainty as well. The release is merely an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone release.





0930 GMT - UK December mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of credit conditions in the UK economy, which continues to show some subdued signs. We'll have to wait and see if post-election data this year will reflect any key turnaround.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q4 preliminary GDP

Prior release can be found here . This should reaffirm sluggish growth conditions in the euro area economy towards the end of last year, with hope of slightly better conditions to start the new year - although some worries will still remain.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Although annual headline inflation is expected to creep higher, core inflation is expected to ease a little and that should continue to keep ECB policymakers more restless as they seek to try and bolster economic conditions this year.





1000 GMT - Italy January preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . This acts as an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone report that will be released at the same time.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Once again, Wall Street dip buyers came to the saving grace for equities and that helped out with the risk mood in overnight trading.