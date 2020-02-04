Little of note as the market continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak









Risk sentiment continues to see some mild recovery as fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak are kept at bay for now. But just be mindful of the potential implication it may have on the Chinese and global economy if this keeps up.





Indonesia already said that they will temporarily suspend food and beverages imports from China while Hyundai has just announced that they will halt output in Korea due to a shortage in parts from China.





Looking ahead, there is little in the European morning calendar to really impact markets all too much so expect the focus to stay on risk amid ongoing virus concerns.





0930 GMT - UK January construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Much like the other PMI releases, the print here is expected to show a modest rebound - reflecting post-election sentiment. It is a minor data point but any decent improvement may yet still give the pound a bit of a nudge on the day.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indication of inflation pressures in the euro area economy. A minor data point.





1000 GMT - Italy January preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Given that we already had the overall Eurozone figures at the end of last week, the report acts as merely an accompaniment to that.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a calmer start to the day with Chinese markets keeping steady after the bloodbath yesterday while the aussie is higher after the RBA kept policy unchanged.