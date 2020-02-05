Final PMI releases due today but focus is still on risk instead









It's still a major debate on whether or not we have seen the worst of the coronavirus outbreak situation but investors appear to be wanting to move on from it quickly regardless.





As such, risk will once again be a key focus today after the more upbeat start to the new week over the past two days. There is little on the European morning calendar to really distract from that, so continue to look towards risk trades for trading direction today.





0645 GMT - Switzerland SECO Q1 consumer confidence

A general read of consumer confidence towards the Swiss economy, a minor data point.





0815 GMT - Spain January services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy January services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France January final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany January final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone January final services, composite PMI

Although the services component in Germany showed a solid improvement to start the year, overall Eurozone conditions remain more flat as other countries are still showing some signs of sluggishness. As these will be the final readings, it should just reaffirm that sentiment - one that we already know from the initial estimates.





0930 GMT - UK January final services, composite PMI

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final reading, it should just reaffirm the sharp bounce we saw in the initial estimates from post-election sentiment. We'll have to see if this can keep up in the coming months.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A read of consumption activity in the euro area economy but it is a lagging indicator as we already had Q4 preliminary GDP data last week.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 31 January

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









There will also be a couple of ECB speakers (including president Lagarde) due on the day but I will highlight them in a separate post later.

Markets are in a much calmer mood to start the day following the risk rally overnight, with little changed seen in the major currencies space.