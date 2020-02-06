German factory orders on the agenda, but risk remains the key focus again









That is helping yen pairs keep higher, with the aussie also getting a boost on the news. Equities are continuing to benefit amid the better risk mood this week with Treasury yields also sitting at the highs now; 10-year yields up 2.4 bps to 1.675%.





The market is continuing to take things in stride this week and this bit of news certainly adds to the more upbeat mood that we have been observing throughout the week so far.





Looking ahead, it is still all about risk trades this week as the market looks to try and put behind coronavirus fears - although I reckon there may still be some sense of complacency surrounding the issue, but we'll see.





0700 GMT - Germany December factory orders

Prior release can be found here . Industrial orders are expected to show a bounce on the month, but the annual reading is the more accurate tell here as it should reaffirm struggling conditions that we have seen throughout the year. Not likely to be an impactful release as the euro stays pressured near the 1.1000 handle against the dollar.





0830 GMT - Germany January construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . A look at construction activity in the German economy, which has been improving as of late on the back of homebuilding mostly. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - ECB publishes its economic bulletin after the January meeting

The January decision can be found here . With the policy meeting being largely a non-event, the release here shouldn't tell us anything we don't already know from the statement as well as recent remarks by ECB speakers as well.





1230 GMT - US January Challenger job cuts, layoffs

Prior release can be found here . The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.



Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been yet another positive day for risk trades as China says that they will cut back on some tariffs against the US in the ongoing trade war.