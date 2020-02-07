German and French trade balance reports due before we get to US payrolls









Coronavirus headlines continue to have some jittery effect on the market, but so far there hasn't been much fear - although the aussie is keeping a little lower to start the day.





Looking ahead, there's only two things for the market to focus on ahead of the weekend - that is virus headlines/fears and the US jobs report release. In any case, also pay attention to any potential profit-taking activity ahead of the weekend i.e. risk posturing again.





0700 GMT - Germany December industrial production

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a mild decline in industrial output to wrap up the year and the annual reading should help to reaffirm sluggish factory conditions in the German economy seen throughout the majority of 2019.





0700 GMT - Germany December trade balance data

Prior report can be found here . Focus is once again on exports but either way, overall trade conditions in Germany has been largely sluggish last year so the data here should not tell us anything we don't already know.





0745 GMT - France December trade balance data

Prior report can be found here . A general gauge of trade conditions in the French economy. A minor data point since we already had Q4 GDP figures last week.





0745 GMT - France December industrial, manufacturing production

Prior release can be found here . An indication of factory activity in France towards the end of last year, merely an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP figures released already.





0800 GMT - Switzerland January foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . An overview of Swiss reserves as a potential gauge to determine SNB intervention.





0830 GMT - UK January Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market conditions in the UK economy. Not a major release by any means.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy NFP day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a calmer start to the day after Wall Street chased fresh all-time highs once again yesterday, although the bond market isn't quite as convinced.