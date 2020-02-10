It is still all about risk and the coronavirus outbreak situation









Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges with little change, with only the aussie keeping a little higher as AUD/USD runs back towards the 0.6700 level.





Treasuries are near flat levels while Asian stocks and US futures are keeping lower as we start to look towards European trading in a few hours to come.





As China returns back to work, it is all about how the coronavirus outbreak situation develops now and what the risk reaction will be. That should keep investors pondering a little before a bit of central bank focus tomorrow.





0645 GMT - Switzerland January unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The seasonally adjusted jobless rate is expected to keep steady at 2.3% and that should reaffirm tight labour market conditions in the Swiss economy, which we are already accustomed to. A minor data point.





0730 GMT - Switzerland January CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . The figures should just reaffirm sluggish inflation pressures in the Swiss economy and that will continue to keep the SNB on a more dovish path.





0730 GMT - Bank of France January industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of sentiment towards the French economy, low-tier data.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 7 February

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor sentiment rebounded sharply last month and is expected to keep in more optimistic (positive) territory this time around as well. However, the better survey readings still need to be translated into hard data to justify that we are possibly seeing that the worst may be over for the euro area economic outlook.







