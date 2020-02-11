UK Q4 preliminary GDP the key release in the session ahead









But besides that, major currencies are seen more tepid despite the upbeat tone in Wall Street overnight and some slightly more positive moves in Asian equities today.





For the case of the aussie though, just be mindful of large expiries rolling off at the 0.6700 level later - so that may be playing a role in attracting price as we are seeing.





Looking ahead, it could potentially be a big one for the pound as we have key UK data to follow but just be reminded that this mostly captures pre-election sentiment since it pertains to the Q4 period - which is still largely affected by Brexit uncertainty.





0930 GMT - UK Q4 preliminary GDP report

The Q3 report can be found here . Quarterly growth is expected to come in flat, and I wouldn't be surprised if we even do see a contraction in the UK economy towards the end of last year. The only saving grace is some improvement in sentiment during December after the election, but otherwise UK economic conditions should be more sluggish in Q4 last year amid Brexit and political uncertainty.





0930 GMT - UK December monthly GDP data

0930 GMT - UK December manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior release can be found here . The data here will mostly act as an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP report released at the same time. As such, it won't really matter all too much apart from gauging slight post-election sentiment.





0930 GMT - UK December visible trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Similarly, this will also act as an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP report released at the same time. It will provide a more detailed look at trade conditions in December, after the UK sorted out some of its political mess.





1100 GMT - US January NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. A minor data point.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a decent start once again for the aussie after yesterday's attempt to keep above 0.6700 was pared back a little.