Little on the economic calendar to start the new week









But the overall risk mood remains more steady as we see Chinese equities keep higher while major currencies are not doing a whole lot so far on the day.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar to shift the dial in the market and with a US holiday today, we could be in for a more sluggish session barring any major coronavirus headlines to give risk a jolt or two.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 14 February

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







1000 GMT - Eurozone December construction output

Prior release can be found here . An indication of factory activity in the euro area towards the end of last year. A lagging data point as we already had Q4 GDP data.







