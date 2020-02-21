It is PMI day to wrap up the week!









Although the figures in China are reportedly slowing down, the situation in Japan and South Korea is shedding a very different light about the potential threat of the virus.





Asian equities are mostly lower alongside bond yields and that is weighing on the aussie and kiwi further, not that their respective technical pictures are helping for that matter.





Meanwhile, the yen is still continuing to ignore all narratives with USD/JPY pushing to 112.00 in trading yesterday although gains have halted since then amid some tepid tones in risk. Is the pair finally starting to get some "sense"? We'll see ahead of the weekend.





0815 GMT - France February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Expectation is for mildly softer readings across the board but any major dent to euro area economic sentiment from the coronavirus outbreak will increase worries in the market and possibly weigh further on the euro currency. In turn, just watch for any further negative risk tilt in such an event.





0930 GMT - UK February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

The prior readings can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services, composite). Much like the euro area readings, expectation is for slightly softer readings but nothing too major. The worry for the pound is that there will be a significant miss in the data, and that will compound economic woes ahead of the weekend. But on a beat of the data, I reckon the pound could rally for a bit but gains are likely to stay limited - and possibly short-lived - under 1.3000 with the dollar keeping more firm.





0930 GMT - UK January public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of government borrowing, not a major release considering that we will have PMI readings released at the same time.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As these are final readings, they should not have much or any impact whatsoever so long as they don't stray too far from initial estimates.







Risk is still very much on the back foot today amid ongoing concerns about global growth due to the coronavirus outbreak.