Of note, the number of cases in Italy and South Korea experienced a spike - leading to the latter raising its infectious disease threat alert level to the highest as well.





The situation in China may be reportedly getting better but unless the world shakes this off together, there will be ongoing risks for the market still.





Risk trades are receiving a battering to start the day, with US and European futures also dragged heavily lower alongside Asian equities. Japanese markets may be closed but expect Treasury yields to fall further later in European trading as well.





In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are weighed lower - but off the lows - with the dollar keeping firmer amid the softer risk mood to start the day.





Gold is arguably the standout performer as it keeps gains of over 1% but off highs earlier seen at $1,679.70 and is trading around $1,661 currently.





Meanwhile, oil prices are taking a bit of a beating too as both Brent and WTI are down by over 2% to $57.05 and $52.15 respectively.





Prior release can be found here . A rough gauge of business morale and economic sentiment, which is expected to ease a little after the recent rebound - amid coronavirus fears.





Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







It's been quite the start to the market as coronavirus fears outside of China are becoming more widespread.