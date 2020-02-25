Little to distract from risk focus and coronavirus headlines today









Asian equities are playing some catch up to the heavy losses on Wall Street overnight but US futures are higher alongside Treasury yields, hinting at steadier risk sentiment.





It could all just be some mild profit-taking activity but fear can turn into greed rather quickly, so best not to be too complacent and stubborn-minded. That said, the risk mood remains highly fragile amid the coronavirus outbreak situation.





As such, all it could take is one startling headline to re-instill fear in the market once again.





0700 GMT - Germany Q4 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As these are final figures, they aren't expected to have much of an impact unless they deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0745 GMT - France February business confidence

Prior release can be found here . An indication of economic sentiment, a minor data point.





1100 GMT - UK February CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It was a bloodbath in the market yesterday but calmer heads are prevailing so far today, as risk is keeping more of a somewhat modest tone.