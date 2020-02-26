Virus concerns still the number one topic in the market

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. The risk selloff continued for a second day running with the S&P 500 falling by another 3% overnight as coronavirus fears continue to engulf the market.





The mood is a bit more calm to start the session with the dollar seeing mixed flows on the week still - haven demand balanced out by US stocks selloff perhaps? - and yen pairs are sitting a little higher for now.





US futures are also a touch higher and after two days of a heavy selloff, I reckon the market may take a bit of a breather - so be mindful of a potential mild recovery in risk, so long as coronavirus developments don't get that much worse today.





But risk sentiment remains fragile amid ongoing fears surrounding the situation, so I wouldn't call for a sustained bounce just yet. Let's see if investors will hit the pause button or if more panic will ensue as the market inches closer to coronavirus hysteria.





Looking ahead, there isn't anything to really distract the focus in the market from risk and coronavirus developments, so that will remain the hot topic this week.





0745 GMT - France February consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumer sentiment towards the French economy, a minor data point.





0900 GMT - Switzerland February Credit Suisse investor sentiment

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. Low-tier data.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 February

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!



