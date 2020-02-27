Coronavirus fears continue to hog the spotlight

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing fine as we look towards the European morning session ahead. Risk is still on the defensive with US futures being sold off rather heavily and US 10-year yields hitting fresh record lows to start the new day.





There is rising fear that the coronavirus outbreak is going to become more widespread across Europe and also in the US, with the latter slowly becoming the key concern in the market as we look towards the end of the trading week.





The dollar is keeping rather weak to start the day and if those fears actually do play out, I reckon there could be real pain for the greenback - especially if the situation starts to escalate rather quickly across different states in the US.





But again, this is all conjecture so let's see if the fears are justified in the coming days.





For now, the risk mood remains on the defensive and the yen is gaining traction with USD/JPY moving back towards 110.00 while the franc is also staying bid, as the dollar and loonie lag behind the rest of the major currencies bloc to start the day.





0800 GMT - Spain February preliminary CPI figures

Headline annual inflation is expected to soften after the slight rise in January, which owed to a jump in energy prices, and this will do little to change the overall inflation outlook in the euro area as the ECB continues to debate changing their mandate for now.





0900 GMT - Eurozone January M3 money supply growth

Prior release can be found here . An indication of credit conditions in the euro area economy, not a major focus at the moment though.





1000 GMT - Eurozone February final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone February economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . An indication of economic sentiment towards the euro area economy, which has been showing signs of improvement as of late. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!



