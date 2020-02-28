It is still all about the coronavirus as we look towards the weekend







Asian stocks are being hammered with some sense of uneasiness before the release of Chinese PMI data tomorrow . Meanwhile, the kiwi and aussie have been sent to the cleaners so far today with the yen coming out tops - a bit of a reality check after last week's drop.





I would expect some swings in the risk mood during the session but ahead of the weekend and the unknown, fear is almost certainly going to win out in trading today.





0700 GMT - Germany January import price index

Prior release can be found here . A lagging indicator of price pressures in the German economy. Not a major release by any means.





0700 GMT - UK February Nationwide house prices

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market sentiment in the UK economy. A minor data point.





0730 GMT - Switzerland January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of consumption activity, low-tier data given the current mood in the market.





0745 GMT - France February preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Headline inflation is expected to keep steady so that should not affect the current inflation outlook in the euro area all too much.





0745 GMT - France Q4 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't matter all too much but the euro may breathe easier if the quarterly reading was revised to not show a contraction in economic growth.





0800 GMT - Switzerland February KOF leading indicator index

Prior release can be found here . The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0855 GMT - Germany February unemployment rate, change

Prior release can be found here . Labour market conditions are expected to remain tight, although joblessness is expected to creep a little higher on the month. Barring any major surprises, it shouldn't have much implications on the market.





1000 GMT - Italy February preliminary CPI figures

Much like the French readings, inflation is expected to keep more steady on the month and this should do little to change the current outlook in the euro area.





1300 GMT - Germany February preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . The readings are expected to show steadiness in headline inflation but we will already get a sense of what to expect from the state readings earlier in the day as pointed out here . I'd be more interested in the core reading from Saxony given expectations for steady headline inflation this month.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





When the market is riding on this kind of emotion, economic data hardly matters and more so when there is little on the agenda worth noting. It is going to be all about coronavirus fears ahead of the weekend and risk is continuing to take a tumble as a result.