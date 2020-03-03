Can global central bank stimulus save the day?









world economy at the moment.

It is all about the risk mood once again with the market still debating about global central bank stimulus and whether or not it can be the cure for what is happening to theworld economy at the moment.

The latest report on G7 communique sort of dashed some of the hopes but the bond market hasn't been too enthused anyway despite the spike higher in US stocks overnight.





Stimulus measures sound great, but only if the virus outbreak starts to level off. Otherwise, central banks may be wasting their already near-empty ammunition for nothing.





For now, the market mood remains a bit choppy with risk still being the main driver. I reckon we may have to wait until Wall Street comes in to steer the ship once again.





0645 GMT - Switzerland Q4 GDP figures

Prior (Q3) release can be found here . Expectation is for the Swiss economy to grow slightly towards the end of last year but with the market not really caring for pre-virus outbreak data anymore, this hardly matters.





0930 GMT - UK February construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . There has been a noticeable turnaround in UK economic data performance after the election and the reading here is expected to show more stability, although it is one that shouldn't matter all too much for the pound currently.





1000 GMT - Eurozone February preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Core inflation is expected to improve slightly to +1.2% y/y from +1.1% y/y but if within that range, it should not allude to any significant improvement in the euro area inflation outlook.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Labour market conditions in the Eurozone remains tight and the latest report here will only help to continue to reaffirm that sentiment.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the European morning session ahead.