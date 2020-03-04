The emergency Fed cut turned the tables, so time to figure out where we at now









The market is still largely digesting the latest move by the Fed yesterday, as the central bank performed an emergency 50 bps rate cut to battle against the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.





US yields extended their fall, in a sign that the market isn't really jolting with confidence and that it wants more action to stimulate financial conditions again.





US stocks also fell sharply but I would say this is more of the fact that the market knows it can still bully the Fed into cutting even more and getting away with it.





But things are looking a little better today with the Democratic primaries in focus, where Joe Biden appears to be favoured over Bernie Sanders - though the latter is expected to claim a big scalp by winning California.





Biden's lead is perceived to be a less radical of a shift in terms of attitude towards businesses and represents a less of a change to the status quo for the market, hence helping to give US futures a lift to start the new day as well.





Looking ahead, economic data will remain secondary as we look towards the post-Fed reaction and also the Bank of Canada meeting later in the day.





0700 GMT - Germany January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of consumption activity to start the year, which is expected to show a decent rebound after the poor December figures. A minor data point considering this is still largely pre-virus.





0730 GMT - Switzerland February CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for price pressures to keep more steady but still near 0% for Switzerland. As such, that isn't going to change the inflation outlook and SNB stance any time soon.





0815 GMT - Spain February services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy February services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France February final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February final services, composite PMI

The focus here is on the final releases so barring any major changes to the initial estimates, the readings above should not be of particular importance. As virus fears have only begun hitting Europe over the past one to two weeks, expect services activity to reflect that better in the coming months instead.





0900 GMT - Italy Q4 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . This should just reaffirm an economic contraction for Italy towards the end of last year with a technical recession possibly on the cards to kick start 2020 amid ongoing virus concerns.





0930 GMT - UK February final services, composite PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final readings, they aren't expected to produce much of a reaction unless they deviate substantially from initial estimates.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Much like the German reading, expectation is for a rebound in consumption activity to start the year though the release will matter little since this is largely pre-virus economic data.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 28 February

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









