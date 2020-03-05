Not much on the agenda today as the market keeps the focus on central bank action, coronavirus developments and the world economy











Yen pairs are sitting lower to start the day as we see Treasury yields ease back - 10-year yields near 1% again - while US futures are also marked lower as California declares a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.





It's no big surprise since we will be seeing a lot more central banks start to follow the Fed but we at least we are seeing some try to act more quickly than others.





That may help to keep some quarters of the market satisfied temporarily but it still doesn't change the immediate outlook that countries all over the world are slowly going into lockdown - Italy being the latest - as the virus continues to become more widespread.





As such, monetary stimulus may sound good on paper but it means little when people are either trapped at home or queuing outside of supermarkets and pharmacies instead of queuing outside of banks and department stores.





0830 GMT - Germany February construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . An indication of construction activity in the German economy, which has rebounded strongly over the past few months. It will be more interesting to gauge a trend in economic activity from March onwards as virus fears become more widespread across Europe, so the release here should not offer much.





1230 GMT - US February Challenger job cuts data

Prior release can be found here . The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days ahead and good luck with your trading!





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It has been quite a while since we last saw such calm in the currencies space to start the day, with the yen being the only notable mover.