USD/JPY is quickly approaching the 105.00 level now after a technical break below 107.00, as US 10-year yields are on the verge of falling firmly below 0.80% (!). 2-year yields are even resting below 0.50% currently as the market expects more cuts by the Fed.





Payrolls today is going to present an asymmetric risk for the dollar as poor numbers there is going to compound worries for the greenback and the US economy, while any positive readings will easily be overshadowed by coronavirus fears ahead of the weekend.





The outbreak situation in the US and across Europe is starting to gather more traction and the economic fallout may be more compelling over the next few days/weeks.





It is easy to see why risk will underperform ahead of the weekend but there is potential for some choppiness during the day ahead.





Either way, it is starting to look like the Fed's test of the market has failed and it will be interesting to see if they will double down on that at the 18 March meeting.





0700 GMT - Germany January factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . The release here will largely be pre-virus so it isn't one that will matter all too much. At this stage, the only economic data that matters is post-virus.





0745 GMT - France January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of trade conditions in the French economy to start the new year. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Switzerland February foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . A look at Swiss reserves, which continue to be bloated. Can also be used to try and potentially derive SNB intervention.





0830 GMT - UK February Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of housing market conditions in the UK economy. Not a major release by any means.







The risk meltdown is the hot topic since overnight trading as we see stocks fumble and Treasury yields sink further to record lows, dragging the dollar down with it.