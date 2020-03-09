This is not a day to bother about data releases









The moves were quick and sudden, as the market sentiment basically collapsed with oil falling by over 30%, yen gaining strongly across the board as Treasury yields capitulated once again. US futures even triggered the circuit breaker on a 5% drop in early trades.





It is all about the market mood today and things don't look good ahead of European trading. The bloodbath looks set to continue but again, just be mindful that with all sharp and sudden moves, retracements are bound to follow in time.





0645 GMT - Switzerland February unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Swiss labour market conditions are expected to keep tight, so nothing new to really gather from the report here.





0700 GMT - Germany January industrial production

Prior release can be found here . Industrial output is expected to rebound slightly to start the year but again, this is all pre-virus data so it doesn't matter at this stage.





0700 GMT - Germany January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions to start the year but again, this is pre-virus data so the market isn't focused on that right now.





0730 GMT - Bank of France February industry sentiment indicator

Prior release can be found here . A minor data point but it'll be interesting to see what the Bank of France forecasts for Q1 GDP amid virus concerns.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 March

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.





0930 GMT - Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence survey

Prior release can be found here . Investor confidence is expected to fall back into negative territory amid heightened fears of the global economy being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. A minor data point but it provides one of the more updated reads about investor sentiment so this adds to the risk mood in the market.







