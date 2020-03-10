Little on the data docket to shift the dial in the market









Oil is up by nearly 7%, US futures are also up by over 2%, while Treasury yields have moved higher with 30-year yields back above the 1% level currently.





With sharp moves comes the retracement phase, so perhaps this is nothing more than a 'dead cat bounce' as the economic outlook remains unchanged with the coronavirus outbreak still continuing to grip the world.





The dollar is keeping more steady as such, posting gains across the board as the yen is the weakest performing major currency as we look towards European trading.





0745 GMT - France January industrial, manufacturing output

Prior release can be found here . An indication of factory activity to start the year in France but these are pre-virus readings, so they don't matter all too much to the market now.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q4 final GDP figures

The secondary reading can be found here . As this is the final release and it pertains to Q4, it isn't one that will impact the market whatsoever.





1000 GMT - US February NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . The latest release has already been out early as pointed out here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. Over the next few months, expect this release to gather more importance as it will be a gauge of how the US economy is coping with the coronavirus outbreak. The February reading shouldn't offer much though.







It is still going to be a day revolving around the risk mood and so far we are seeing some retracement to the sharp moves in the market yesterday.