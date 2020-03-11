It is budget day in the UK









Joe Biden's resurgence continues but the market doesn't seem remotely as interested as they were with Super Tuesday last week, with US futures down by over 2%.





In judging the battle of risk, it is better to think of it over five legs (the course of the week) than to judge the performance of each individual day. Volatility is back and the swings can be big and brutal during any particular trading day.





That makes for more opportunities but it can also make sentiment a bit more difficult to read. So, always keep your eye on the prize and focus on the big picture of things.





Treasury yields are keeping lower after a surge higher yesterday, with 10-year yields down by 14 bps to 0.66% currently. That is weighing on the dollar to start the day with USD/JPY slipping back under the 105.00 level.





Looking ahead, economic data releases will matter little once again but for the pound, keep an eye on the UK budget release at around 1230 GMT.





0930 GMT - UK January monthly GDP

0930 GMT - UK January manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior release can be found here . The post-election rebound should see economic activity improve to start the year but again, this is all pre-virus conditions so the data will hardly matter all too much to the market at this point in time.





0930 GMT - UK January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions in the UK economy, where the visible trade balance is expected to reflect a deficit after the surprise surplus seen at the end of last year - owing much to a post-election boost.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 March

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. The market bounced strongly yesterday after a sharp decline on Monday but things are not looking as rosy today as the reality of the situation continues to sink in.