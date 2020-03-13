Have you ever seen a market like this?





Time will tell if and when we do get information about that but it was an ugly day in trading yesterday as the market sold everything, gold and Treasuries included.





The dollar outperformed and while there are some mild signs of retracements in the likes of the aussie and kiwi so far today, I wouldn't be confident to say that they will last until the end of the day with the weekend quickly approaching.





The big thing in the market right now is that it looks like people - or at least someone - may be desperate for money and the divergence between the sharp fall in equities and bond yields is also something to take note of.





Is someone dumping Treasuries for cash? Or is this all related risk parity liquidating?





It is heart-pounding and chaotic stuff in the market. And despite the bloodbath yesterday seeing some recovery, it could yet still be brutal as we look towards the weekend.





Ignore economic data today. It is all about market sentiment and the risk mood.





