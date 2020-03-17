UK wages data and Germany ZEW survey on the agenda today









US futures are pointing to a mild rebound after its worst day since 1987 and the mood among Asian equities is also keeping up so far on the day.





Economic data releases continue to take a backseat for the time being but perhaps the German ZEW survey later will provide some gauge of how much investor sentiment is falling amid the virus outbreak and economic shutdowns across the globe.





0930 GMT - UK January average weekly earnings

0930 GMT - UK January ILO unemployment rate

0930 GMT - UK February claimant count rate, jobless claims change

Prior release can be found here . Employment conditions continue to look solid in the UK and barring any major hiccups, the data here will mean little to the market.





1000 GMT - Germany March ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a sharp drop in investor sentiment to -30.0 amid the economic fallout from the virus impact and that will give us some sense of how poorly businesses and investments may fare in a time like this.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a less hectic start to the day as the market sees room for some calm after the volatile and hectic start to the week yesterday.