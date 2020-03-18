Not much on the economic calendar to shift the dial in the market









It is still early in the day to be drawing conclusions and where the market is headed so let's see if we will get any more liquidation plays and how funding pressures will act up later.





Economic data releases will once again take a backseat, so expect trading in the day ahead to center around virus headlines, risk moves and central bank/government action.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions in the euro area to start the year, but this pertains to pre-virus data so it isn't going to matter.





1000 GMT - Eurozone February final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't going to be a market mover unless we see drastic revisions to the initial estimates.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 March

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading. I also wish everyone good health and stay safe in times like these.

The dollar is shedding back some of its overnight gains in trading today while there is a bit of a mixed mood in the market with Asian equities keeping mixed, with US futures sitting lower and Treasury yields also falling on the day so far.