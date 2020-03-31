A number of light releases on the data docket as we wrap up Q1









Besides that, virus-related headlines and market sentiment remains at the forefront of trading at the moment so be sure to pay attention to that as well.





Looking ahead, there is little on the European economic calendar to shift the dial in the market so let's see if we will be in for any surprises later today.





0600 GMT - Germany February import price index

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of price pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0600 GMT - UK Q4 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As these are final figures and pertain to pre-virus economic conditions, they don't matter much.





0630 GMT - Switzerland February retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of consumer activity but again, this largely relates to pre-virus economic conditions so it isn't one to have much impact.





0645 GMT - France March preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflation pressures are expected to soften due to the fall in energy prices over the past few weeks, similar to German and Spanish data yesterday.





0700 GMT - Spain Q4 GDP final figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As these are final figures and pertain to pre-virus economic conditions, they don't matter much.





0755 GMT - Germany March unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . With the virus outbreak starting to hit over the past few weeks, the fallout could start to show up in labour market figures already - much like the US.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Headline annual inflation is expected to decline due to the fall in energy prices over the past few weeks but core inflation is expected to keep somewhat steadier, so keep the focus on that. But inflation isn't really where the focus is at right now as the world is honed in on trying to combat the economic fallout for now.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a largely flow-driven day so far and we could expect more of that in the coming sessions as the month and quarter comes to a close.