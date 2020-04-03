Final round of PMI data releases for March on the cards









Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges so far as the market continues to try and digest the global economic situation ahead of the weekend.





Stocks performed better in trading yesterday but that largely comes from a boost in oil market sentiment after the fiasco of Trump's comments and some tempering down of expectations from the Saudi camp - not to mention much skepticism by everyone as well.





Then there's also the record-shattering 6.6 million claims lost in the shuffle too.





Looking ahead today, the read on market sentiment overrides everything else but so far there has been hints of softness; just waiting for the right push. The unveiling of the US small business lending program will be one to watch in case of any hiccups.





Meanwhile, the dollar continues to keep firmer throughout the week as the technical levels are also staying more supportive for now.





0715 GMT - Spain March services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy March services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France March final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany March final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone March final services, composite PMI

We have already come to terms that March figures will reflect poorly on the economy as the lockdown measures go into place, similar to that of April for the most part. As such, the final releases here shouldn't offer much of anything new but it'll be good to look at the details to see how this will translate to hard data in due time.





0830 GMT - UK March final services, composite PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . Much like the euro area release, the final figures here should reaffirm the deterioration in economic sentiment but just take note that the initial estimates were this bad even before the UK imposed lockdown measures. So, there's some food for thought as we look towards April.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Not a relevant release as this captures retail sales activity prior to the widespread virus outbreak in the Eurozone.







ForexLive

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well and keeping healthy as we look towards the final stages of the current trading week.