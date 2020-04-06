Hope springs eternal









The next two weeks is going to be crucial in terms of virus developments in the US and Europe, to see if the trend will keep better and whether or not that will fuel hopes of lockdown measures being lifted over the next few weeks.





It is the same case for some places like the UK and Japan, to see if they will be able to contain the situation any better - with the latter set to declare a state of emergency surely.





Looking ahead, the market is taking a slightly more positive tilt to start the day as hope springs eternal. But shaky foundations will be a threat to any major rally so be mindful of that as headlines will continue to override economic data releases for now.





0600 GMT - Germany February factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a softer report amid supply chain disruptions from China as a result of the virus outbreak. In any case, the situation should worsen in March due to widespread disruptions across Europe.





0730 GMT - Germany March construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Construction activity was a bright spot in the German economy prior to the virus outbreak saga but given the current situation, expect subdued conditions to prevail in the coming months.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 3 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions. The SNB has been following through on their word of stronger intervention so let's see if there are still hints of that in the past week.







0830 GMT - Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Economic conditions have seen a major slump amid the ongoing virus outbreak situation in the euro area so the expectation is for a sharp drop in investor morale. As such, the release will not offer the market much today.





0830 GMT - UK March construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . With the focus turning to the virus outbreak situation in the UK, the recent optimism in construction activity should see a quick U-turn due to souring economic conditions amid lockdown/containment measures being enacted.





That's all for the session ahead.

