Data releases continue to take a backseat for now









For today, all eyes will turn towards the OPEC+ meeting on global output cuts as we look to see if there will be some agreement (more like how much now) struck between the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries involved in the pact.





Then, there is also the Eurogroup meeting between EU finance ministers to agree on a bailout deal. Expect another long session as the debate on coronabonds continue.





Other than that, there is the US weekly initial jobless claims report once again and Fed chair Powell also due to speak in Washington later in the day.





As such, expect European morning trade to lack any real conviction with all the key events taking place much later in the afternoon and during North American trading instead.





0600 GMT - Germany February trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . This pertains mostly to pre-virus economic conditions so the release hardly matters at this point in time.





0600 GMT - UK February monthly GDP

0600 GMT - UK February manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior release can be found here . This relates to the economic situation before the virus outbreak really strikes Europe and lockdown measures were imposed in the UK, so the data isn't really a relevant one at this stage.





0600 GMT - UK February trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . This pertains mostly to pre-virus economic conditions so the release hardly matters at this point in time.





1130 GMT - ECB releases its latest monetary policy account

This relates to the March decision here , but a lot has happened since then with the introduction of PEPP and other measures by the central bank. So, expect this to be a bit dated - similar to what we have observed from the Fed minutes overnight.







ForexLive

The market is trading more tepidly to start the new day as all eyes will turn towards a few key events later in the trading day. Most major currencies are trading near flat levels so far, with little conviction to move with the dollar having eased in overnight trading.