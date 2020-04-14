Not much on the data docket upon the return from the Easter break









Even during thinner trading yesterday, the dollar was beaten down and that trend is extending into the new day as the greenback is the weakest performer so far today.





Risk is faring slightly better after a softer performance yesterday, as the aussie and kiwi keeps higher alongside US futures - which are up by just over 1% currently.





Looking ahead, data releases aren't going to matter all too much as the focus will remain on coronavirus developments and how the market is taking it all in since the weekend.





Earnings season is upon us so that will be a key focus in the sessions ahead as well.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







It has been a quieter last few sessions as most financial centers were closed in observance of the Easter holiday but things should start to go back to normal today as trading conditions start to pick up once again.