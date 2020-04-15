Another day with little on the data docket in Europe













Asian equities are mildly lower while US futures are down a little following a solid day of gains seen in Wall Street yesterday. The dollar was once again beaten down but is approaching some key technical levels so that will be something to watch out for.





Notably, EUR/USD is starting to challenge the 1.1000 level, USD/JPY the 107.00 level, and GBP/USD the 200-day moving average.







Economic releases will take a backseat once again in Europe but we do have the Bank of Canada policy meeting coming up later in North American trading.

0645 GMT - France March final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, it isn't going to be of much importance to the market right now.





0700 GMT - Spain March final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . Much like the French figures above, the final release here does little for the market at the moment.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 10 April

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Slightly softer risk tones is weighing on the market to start the new day but it is still too early to draw any conclusions just yet. The aussie and kiwi are the laggards with stocks looking more tepid as we look towards European trading.