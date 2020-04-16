



The market is settling on a new theme (or going back to an old one) at this stage, with oil prices also looking shaky after the drop yesterday. Inventories are continuing to build and that will remain a key risk for oil in the coming weeks amid the supply glut.







In any case, we'll have to see if this dollar grumbling has more to it and if so, that could spell danger for markets once again as we saw a few weeks back.

Looking ahead, economic releases aren't going to be a big thing to watch so continue to keep an eye on the risk mood and dollar flows today.





0600 GMT - Germany March final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't really one that matters all too much to the market at this stage.





0600 GMT - Germany March wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern. Given lockdown measures, the data here should just help to reaffirm weakening economic conditions.





0630 GMT - Switzerland March producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the Swiss economy, a minor data point.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Given that this pertains to February data, it doesn't fully encapsulate the impact of the virus in the region and globally. As such, it is very much an irrelevant release at this stage.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





The impact of the virus is now more evident after economic data from the US yesterday was rather terrible, and we also saw the Bank of Canada surprise with more QE.