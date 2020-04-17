Little on the data docket to distract from things ahead of the weekend













The market liked the story and ran with it as risk appetite returned late in US trading as well, and the good mood is continuing into trading today.





Something to be mindful about is that the drug has been used by many countries already to treat the disease but the headline reaction shows how desperate or hungry the market is for any good news at this stage.





The dollar and yen are on the back foot while risk currencies are leading the charge currently. Meanwhile, US futures are up by over 3% as we look towards European trading.





In terms of data releases, there isn't much once again so the focus remains on risk and headlines as we look to wrap up the week in the sessions to come.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February construction output

The prior release can be found here . As this pertains to February data, it isn't one that is going to matter to the market at this stage.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't have much - if any - impact on the market today.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.