Little on the data docket to distract from virus developments











See here for global coronavirus case data

The risk mood is looking more tepid to start the day with US futures little changed, similar to the bond market. Asian equities are mixed while currencies are also caught in between, though the loonie is the weaker performer as oil slumps ahead of the rollover tomorrow.

Economic releases will continue to take a backseat for now, so it is all about feeling out the market as headlines stay the dominant factor for now at least.





0600 GMT - Germany March PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy and lagging indicator of inflationary pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0800 GMT - Eurozone February current account balance

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy on the eve of the virus outbreak and containment measures in the region.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions before the virus fallout hits the euro area economy. Not a relevant release as such.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





The market feels like it is at a crossroads in trying to identify between financial strains caused by the prolonged economic damage from the virus outbreak and the recently more positive developments as more countries are emerging from strict lockdown.