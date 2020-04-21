A couple of light data points to move things along

The big story dominating headlines has been oil as prices turning negative for the first time in a drop of more than 300%. That's one for the history books.





The June contract was not as volatile but the signs are ominous ahead of the rollover.





The dollar and yen are keeping firmer to start the day, with the kiwi brought lower after RBNZ governor Orr's remarks about negative rates and direct debt monetisation





In the midst of all of this, I'm still surprised the loonie is as resilient as it is right now.





In any case, economic releases will once again be of little importance as we keep the focus on other developments in the market and the risk mood.





0600 GMT - Switzerland March trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions in the Swiss economy. Given the virus impact, exports are expected to fall by a bit. A minor data point.





0600 GMT - UK February average weekly earnings

0600 GMT - UK February ILO unemployment rate

0600 GMT - UK March jobless claims change, claimant count rate

Prior release can be found here . For today's release, pay attention to the jobless claims change as it should reflect a massive increase amid the virus fallout and lockdown measures. The other readings won't matter as much; wages and jobless rate are February numbers.





0900 GMT - Germany April ZEW survey current conditions, expectations

Prior release can be found here . Investor sentiment is expected to remain extremely weak amid the virus fallout and lockdown measures but with the latest signs of easing of restrictions, perhaps there are some hopes that things will get a bit better. That said, economic sentiment/outlook in the region will remain rather poor for some time to come.





That's all for the session ahead.




