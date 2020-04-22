UK inflation the highlight, but not likely to amount to much









Investors are settling down amid the oil madness but it may still bubble up in time as the ETF mess continues to play out . Oil prices are still pressured though, just above $11.





US futures remain a little more muted, as Netflix reported mixed earnings as paid subscribers nearly doubled in Q1 but warned of a drop in coming quarters though it is "mostly guesswork" as that depends on stay-at-home orders and lockdown measures.





Looking ahead, the market will be looking at how to piece everything together i.e. oil madness, stocks showing signs of jitters, worries about economic and financial constraints, and the steadily progressing coronavirus developments and reopenings.





The dollar had a good session yesterday, but let's see whether or not the momentum can keep up towards the second-half of the week.





0600 GMT - UK March CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK March PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . As energy prices tumble, inflation is expected to fall and the market already has much time to process that over the past few weeks. I wouldn't expect this to be much of a market mover as such.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 April

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The market is keeping more tepid for now but the aussie is sitting mildly higher after a bit of a spike earlier, with AUD/USD running up just above its key hourly moving averages before falling back down near 0.6300 currently.