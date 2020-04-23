Economic data coming up in the European session
It is PMI day in Europe
The dollar is holding its ground so far today but there is actually little change of note in the currencies space for the most part ahead of European trading.
After a decent showing in trading yesterday, risk remains more tepid thus far with US futures down by 0.4%.
The big events on the economic calendar today are PMI data from Europe as well as the US weekly jobless claims.
The former is expected to see a further slump amid the ongoing economic shutdown in the region, while the latter is set for yet another monumental figure once again.
April is what market participants expect to be the worst month for most parts across the globe, so just be reminded of that when interpreting the releases later today.
0530 GMT - France April business confidence
Prior release can be found here. Given the economic situation in the region and across the globe, expect business sentiment to remain weak for quite some time still.
0600 GMT - Germany May GfK consumer confidence
Prior release can be found here. Consumer sentiment is expected to remain weak and fall further amid the ongoing crisis so this will just reaffirm that we are still very much caught in the eye of the coronavirus storm right now. A minor data point.
0600 GMT - UK March public sector debt data
Prior release can be found here. A reflection of spending by corporations and the government, with expectation of a slight budget deficit expected.
0715 GMT - France April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
0730 GMT - Germany April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
0800 GMT - Eurozone April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
The readings here are expected to show worse conditions than in March as lockdown measures go into full effect and the weight of the shutdowns take a toll on the economy. Keep that in mind when reviewing the releases, as investors will very much expect this to be the worst month in terms of economic damage with some countries in the region already beginning to ease lockdown measures over the past week.
0830 GMT - UK April flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
Prior release can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services). Much like the euro area, the readings in the UK are also expected to show worse conditions than in March with lockdown measures taking a toll on the domestic economy.
1000 GMT - UK April CBI trends total orders, selling prices
Prior release can be found here. The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.
That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.