



Elsewhere, oil prices continue to gradually recover with WTI starting to take a look at the $18 level after a dreadful period in the initial stages of the week.





The market feels like it is still lacking any real conviction and the moves in gold and commodity currencies feel like a knee-jerk reaction to calmer tones in the oil market.





But you can't argue with what the technicals are saying, and gold also has other reasons to prop it up - especially in the long-term.





Looking at other spaces, bonds aren't biting and yesterday's stock market action leaves a lot to the imagination still. As such, there's still plenty to digest as we are still caught in the eye of the coronavirus storm ahead of the weekend today.





0600 GMT - UK March retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Given the slump in business activity, retail sales is expected to plunge despite some panic buying in consumer staples last month.





0800 GMT - Germany April Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Business and economic sentiment will continue to stay weak, as the virus outbreak continues to stifle both the domestic and global economy.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Meanwhile, the dollar softened a little in overnight trading - notably against commodity currencies - but is holding its ground for now.