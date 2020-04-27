A near empty calendar day to start the week





The typical shopping day for the BOJ





Despite the move, they have been comfortably hitting their yields target and that's more relevant. Hence, the lack of any meaningful reaction in the yen.





Headlines over the weekend continue to leave a lot to the imagination for investors, as the market is still weighing up coronavirus developments in the coming weeks.





Will easing of lockdown restrictions lead to swift reopening of economies? Or is there going to be a risk of a secondary outbreak in some countries? Only time will tell.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







Besides that, BOJ governor Kuroda will be delivering his usual press conference later at 0630 GMT so watch out for that in case of any significant remarks.







The key risk event on the data docket today was the BOJ and they delivered additional easing - though it pertains to more bond buying - as the central bank goes 'unlimited'.