Little of note on the data docket once again













Eamonn had more on that and the other key points above here





Other major currencies are trading in more subdued fashion, while oil prices are still staying pressured and gold is falling further to start the week as well.





Gold is now down by over 1% under $1,700 and below its key hourly moving averages.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar to shake things up so let's see how the market will proceed after some mild optimism yesterday. For now, the risk tones are more tepid with US futures down by about 0.3% and Asian equities trading more mixed.





0645 GMT - France April consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Consumer confidence is expected to plunge sharply amid the unprecedented fall in economic sentiment, so that is very much baked in already.





1000 GMT - UK April CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. Given lockdown measures, expect the readings to be extremely subdued and that should be reflected in April retail sales too.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Remember, stay safe out there.

The aussie and kiwi are notably losing ground, especially the latter after Westpac moved to forecast negative rates by the RBNZ (which if you recall the central bank did not rule them out last week, alongside talk of direct debt monetisation).