Welcome to FOMC day~

The dollar is weaker across the board to start the day as stocks are budding with optimism once again, following the setback in overnight trading. US stocks ended the day lower but in anticipation of the Fed later, futures are keeping higher - for now at least.





That said, watch out for guidance messages from Amazon and Apple during their earnings call after the close later today. But first, there's the Fed game to play.





For European trading, there isn't much on the data docket with German inflation data arguably the only thing that stands out; even then, it is not really too relevant.





0600 GMT - Germany March import price index

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures. Not a major release by any means.





0800 GMT - Switzerland April Credit Suisse investor sentiment

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Eurozone March M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . This still largely corresponds to the period before the PPP announcement comes in, so it will take a while before all of the ECB's recent actions to flow through to money supply in the region.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone April economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Much like other confidence readings across the globe, economic confidence in the euro area is expected to slump heavily amid the fallout caused by the virus outbreak and lockdown measures in the region.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 April

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







1200 GMT - Germany April preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Inflation is expected to slump heavily amid the drop in energy prices and the fallout from the virus outbreak, so that should be reflected here. The state readings during the session will set the baseline expectations for this release.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



