ECB the highlight of a heavy calendar morning in terms of releases

















For some parts of Europe, today will be the final day of the week ahead of a long weekend - similar to certain parts of Asia so just take note that conditions may be a bit tricky as we look to wrap up the trading month as well.





Coming up in European trading, it's going to be quite a packed calendar but the ECB is going to be the key thing to watch out for in trading today.





0530 GMT - France Q1 preliminary GDP figures

Prior report can be found here . We all know it is going to be bad, like what we saw with the US figures overnight. So, that should already be built into market expectations with a quarterly drop of roughly 4% expected for France in the first quarter.





0600 GMT - Germany March retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . The figures here are going to be ugly as lockdown measures take a toll on business and consumption activity. But again, it is largely expected.





0630 GMT - Switzerland March retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Given subdued economic conditions and restrictions, this should drag consumption activity much like it would elsewhere in the region.





0645 GMT - France April preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . We already got a taste of this from the German release yesterday, whereby inflation is going to fall further amid the drop in energy prices and stay more subdued in the months to come amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.





0645 GMT - France March consumer spending data

Amid lockdown measures, business and consumption activity is going to take a major drag in March and that should also be reflected in the Q1 GDP report already.





0700 GMT - Spain April preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, the drop in energy prices is going to be a major drag on Spanish inflation with the headline reading expected to fall into negative territory for the first time since 2016.





0700 GMT - Spain Q1 preliminary GDP figures

Prior report can be found here . Quarterly growth is expected to fall by over 4% as the Spanish economy takes a massive hit from the virus outbreak considering how bad it has been in the country over the past two months.





0755 GMT - Germany April unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . The report here may not capture the full extent of the economic fallout from the virus outbreak but it should give a bit of a taste on the start of deteriorating conditions in the labour market.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP figures

Prior report can be found here . Quarterly growth is expected to fall by nearly 4% in the beginnings of a recession for the euro area economy. This is very much baked into expectations already so I wouldn't expect much reaction although there is a consideration that the cumulative ugliness of the data releases today may give investors a thing or two to think about and weigh slightly on risk.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflation pressures are expected to tail off amid the drop in energy prices, with the core reading also expected to take a hit. Expect such subdued conditions to carry through over to the next few months as well.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Joblessness is expected to pick up amid lockdown measures, so this should mark the start of an ugly run in labour market data in the region.





1000 GMT - Italy Q1 preliminary GDP figures

Prior report can be found here . Quarterly growth is estimated to fall by over 5% as Italy is one of the hardest hit economies in the Eurozone as a result of the virus outbreak. Conditions in Q2 are arguably worse so this will just mark the beginning of an unprecedented decline in economic activity in the country.





1145 GMT - ECB announces their April monetary policy decision

I'll write a more comprehensive preview on this later on but the ECB is not expected to announce any new policy decisions today. Although, they may surprise with expanding PEPP, but that is unlikely for now. As such, they may hold off on any major decision today but that doesn't mean that they won't be pursuing them in the near future.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.