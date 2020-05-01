A light calendar day to wrap up the week









Looking ahead today, much of Europe will be closed today in observance of Labour Day but London will be open at least.







Economic data will take a backseat after setting out a negative backdrop since yesterday while Apple's flat revenue and lack of guidance, along with Amazon's earnings miss and profit warning are keeping the mood in US futures more tepid ahead of the weekend.





0600 GMT - UK April Nationwide house prices

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market conditions in the UK economy, a minor data point for now.





0830 GMT - UK March mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of credit conditions in the UK economy, which have been weakening even before the virus impact already.





0830 GMT - UK April final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't offer much of anything we don't already know i.e. poor factory activity seen last month.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





The ECB failed to capture much of the market imagination but despite the fall in equities yesterday, it was still a good month for stock investors overall.