Euro area final manufacturing PMI for April due today













The market theme is continuing from the latter stages of last week, where the equities rally is starting to get called into question and we are seeing investors adopt a more defensive risk tone with the dollar retracing losses further.





The greenback and the yen are the two leading currencies as we look towards European trading, with the euro and pound notably weaker.





Economic data won't matter all too much today, so expect the focus to be on headlines once again as investors are perhaps starting to have second doubts.





0715 GMT - Spain April manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland April manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy April manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France April final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany April final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone April final manufacturing PMI

The focus will be on the details and the final PMI readings, particularly Germany. But given the that these are final releases, don't expect much to shift the dial in the market.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 May

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - Eurozone May Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor confidence is expected to improve slightly but remain fairly subdued, as easing of lockdown measures perhaps will help to steer economic conditions into better - but still dire - territory in the coming weeks.







See here for global coronavirus case data

