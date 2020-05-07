BOE on the agenda today













The pound is still on the back foot after cable broke below 1.2400 in trading yesterday, testing support around 1.2300-10 in the early stages of the day so far.





The rest of the market remains more tepid with USD/JPY holding the downside move at 106.00 while the aussie and kiwi are mildly higher, though nothing too outstanding.





US stocks had a mixed session overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Dow ended up falling after early gains. However, the Nasdaq hung on to close 0.5% higher but well off earlier highs.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That is leaving mixed tones in the market as we move into the final two days of the week.

0545 GMT - Switzerland April unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The unemployment rate is expected to climb to its highest levels since 2010 amid the virus fallout and lockdown measures, causing a shutdown in businesses across the region. This is very much the expected trend globally.





0600 GMT - BOE announces its May monetary policy decision

The BOE is expected to keep overall policy unchanged in a unanimous decision, after having already reduced the bank rate to its current lower-bound of 0.10%, stepped up QE, and introduced facilities to inject further liquidity into the system. As such, this should be a relative non-event but still worth keeping an eye out for. The central bank will then publish the briefing from governor Andrew Bailey at 0900 GMT.





0600 GMT - Germany March industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Much like the capitulation in factory orders, industrial output is expected to slump heavily amid the start of lockdown measures in March. The thing to be mindful about is that April looks set to present worse conditions than this.





0645 GMT - France March trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions are expected to show some initial signs of struggle amid the business shutdowns and disruptions caused by the virus outbreak. But again, conditions in April are expected to be worse, all things considered.





0700 GMT - Switzerland April foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . An accompaniment data to try and gauge potential SNB intervention, but I would argue that sight deposits data is more relevant now.





0730 GMT - UK April Halifax house prices

Prior release can be found here . Housing market activity is expected to stay subdued for yet another month amid the lockdown measures due to the virus outbreak.





0800 GMT - Italy March retail sales data

Retail sales activity is expected to slump heavily amid the business shutdowns in Italy, which began on 9 March. A surge in spending on food items should offset the decline a little but still, it is going to be ugly - similar to that of April data when the time comes.





1130 GMT - US April Challenger job cuts data

Prior release can be found here . The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck wiith your trading! Stay safe out there.





